A delegation of 22 students from C, B and S successfully participated in the Yale Model United Nations, South Korea 2025, as part of the Worldview Future Leaders Program. The delegation demonstrated exemplary conduct, adaptability, and leadership, values aligned with the School’s vision for nurturing globally competent citizens.

Over the week-long immersion, students engaged in high-level debate, cultural exploration, and a series of structured leadership experiences. The program blended academic rigour with human connection, allowing students to grow as thinkers, collaborators, and young leaders.

The School secured four international recognitions at YMUN South Korea 2025, which reflect the students’ deep preparation, clarity of thought, and confidence in navigating complex global issues at an international platform.

• Best Delegate – WHO: Ishan Gupta

• Honourable Mention – NATO: Aryaman Shilswal

• Honourable Mention – UNHRC: Jodhbir Bajwa

• Honourable Mention – UN-Habitat: Krishiv Jain

This year’s participation in Yale MUN, South Korea stands as a significant milestone for the school, which will grow manifold with the Centre of Excellence of MUN.

Beyond these recognitions, the Future Leaders Program offered a transformative learning experience in which students immersed themselves in new cultures, cuisines, historical sites, and global perspectives.

From visits to the DMZ and Gyeongbokgung Palace to explorations of Myeongdong, cultural performances, and reflective moments during the Han River cruise, the week fostered adaptability, confidence, and a deeper sense of global citizenship. These experiences, supported by the trust of parents and the School’s commitment to experiential learning, enabled students to return not only with accolades but with strengthened character, broadened horizons, and the foundations of thoughtful, responsible leadership.